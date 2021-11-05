Comforting teddy bears and soft quilts for children who need them most are now available from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The Northeast Tennessee Chapter of Quilts for Kids paid a visit last week to the sheriff’s department to drop off teddy bears and quilts, along with some Halloween pillowcases.
“The model is to bring comfort to any children in need,” said Peggy Burns, who founded the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of Quilts for Kids in 2019.
Quilts for Kids is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to transforming fabrics into patchwork quilts to comfort children facing serious illness, trauma, abuse and natural disasters,” according to the organization website, www.quiltsforkids.org.
The local chapter has made similar donations in the past to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City. The hospital is currently not accepting donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic so Burns, of Greeneville, thought it appropriate to approach a Greene County organization that works with children in stressful situations.
Donation of the items is much appreciated, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
“We will use these to give out on incidents where children are involved and through our community relations program,” he said.
Members of the local chapter live in Greene, Washington and Sullivan counties.
“Everything I’ve done so far is with Washington County, so I decided to do something for Greene County. The sheriff’s department is just delightful people. They are delightful to deal with,” Burns said.
All the items donated to the sheriff’s department and hospital are hand-made. Quilts for Kids originated in Pennsylvania 21 years ago when founder Linda Ayre discovered that discontinued fabric samples from a design center were being sent to a landfill. The organization has saved millions of pounds of fabric samples since that time “and in the process, comforted hundreds of thousands of children in need, globally, with quilts and other items,” Ayre wrote.
There are now Quilts for Kids chapters across the U.S. Burns saw a need close to home in deciding to organize the local chapter in 2019. She is chapter leader.
“I was thinking there are so many children that don’t have (support). When you are at a fire or with domestic abuse, it is the children who really suffer,” Burns said. “It’s something they can hold and squeeze. It’s just something good for them to have.”
A teddy bear handed to a child whose home may have just burned down provides much-needed comfort at a traumatic time, one deputy told Burns.
“The officer said they were the best things for a fire. The sheriff said there are so many in need, so we will all do our best (to provide more),” Burns said. “Now, I have to get making teddy bears.”
Burns specializes in teddy bears, while other Quilts for Kids volunteers create quilts and pillowcases.
A retired nurse administrator, Burns is also a member of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. The Northeast Tennessee Quilts for Kids program now has about 20 members and welcomes more volunteers, Burns said.
The group also can use donations to purchase materials used in creating the teddy bears and quilts. Ayers wrote that around 2007, many manufacturers took their business overseas and finding donated fabric became more difficult, although some fabric companies provide reduced prices and discontinued samples to enable Quilts for Kids volunteers to continue their work.
For more information, contact Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.