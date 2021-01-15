The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, to 1 a.m. on Jan. 30 “in selected areas of Greene County,” a news release said.
The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted as part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the release said.
The checkpoints “will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.