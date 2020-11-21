The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in a selected area of the county, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
The sobriety checkpoint will be held as part “of an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the news release said.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.