The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conducting a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. Nov. 26 to 1 a.m. Nov. 27.
The checkpoint will be staged “in selected areas of Greene County,” a news release said.
The checkpoint “will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” as part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the release said.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.