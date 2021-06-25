The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. July 9 to 1 a.m. July 10 in a selected area of Greene County.
“The checkpoints will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” a news release said.
The checkpoint will be conducted as part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the release said.
Funding for the checkpoint program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.