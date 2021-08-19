The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. Sept. 3, to 1 a.m. Sept. 4 in a selected area of Greene County.
The sobriety checkpoint is part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” a news release said.
The checkpoints “will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol (or) drugs,” the release said.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.