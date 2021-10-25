A Mosheim resident drops off a prescription medication to be incinerated by the police department on Saturday, the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day the Mosheim Police Department has participated in, Chief Dustin Jeffers said. Jeffers said Mosheim collected 29.6 pounds in total Saturday. Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies collected 110 pounds between sites at the North Greene, West Greene and South Greene high school parking lots. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a convenient and safe way for citizens to get rid of unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications from their homes. Prescription medications are often abused and can harm water supplies if flushed.