The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association and the Tennessee Association Chiefs of Police held a summit on school violence and safety Thursday at the Williamson County Public Safety Center in Franklin.
The summit was the first of a series of co-sponsored events by sheriffs and police chiefs in Tennessee. About 110 sheriffs and chiefs from across the state attended, including Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward.
Both groups represent law enforcement officers associated with public safety in Tennessee schools. They are focused on improving safety and response time to school violence, according to a news release.
Michele Gay was the Keynote speaker at the summit. Gay is the mother of Josephine Gay, who was killed at the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Gay is the co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools, a nonprofit organization comprised of parents, educators, and local community members from Newtown, Connecticut. The organization is an advocacy resource center that provides research and support for crisis prevention, response and recovery.
“We are excited to be in Tennessee and see the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement leaders as they address school violence and safety,” Gay said.
Gay was joined by U.S. Department of Justice COPS Office Assistant Director Dr. Matthew Schiender and Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers.
Sheriffs and chiefs discussed the challenges and threats to student safety in Tennessee communities.
Sheriff Robert Bryan, president of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association spoke about the collaborative effort to address school violence and safety as a “first of its kind.”
“Law enforcement is working to ensure that our public schools are safe for our children to learn,” Bryan said, “Together we can improve the safety of our children and address the violence that does occur in our schools.”
Chief Deborah Faulkner, president of the Tennessee Association Chiefs of Police said, “The TSA and TACP are the first responders to all public safety issues in all 95 counties and more than 350 municipalities.” Faulkner said the joint effort of the TSA and the TACP made sense as the groups are the closest to safety issues in schools.
Sheriffs and chiefs recommended developing more resources toward responding to active shooters. Bryan said most active shooter cases are short-term events, most often only lasting three to five minutes.
“So the first responders need to be prepared and not wait on tactical teams to deploy,” Bryan said.
Another topic of discussion was the need for state and local funds to support training and equipment for local law enforcement “to prepare for acts of violence against our children or other hazards that threaten their welfare,” the news release stated.
The Executive Director of TSA, retired Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe, explained that local law enforcement agencies are the first responders to violence in communities. Bledsoe emphasized the ability of the law enforcement associations to demonstrate to the public how concerned the agencies are about taking the steps to respond to school violence.
“In the next summit meetings (we) will expand our collaborative efforts to determine best practices, needed resources, and legislative actions needed to strengthen and prepare local law enforcement to appropriately respond to school violence and safety issues,” Bledsoe said.
The summit resulted in the TSA and TACP identifying several key outcomes, including:
- Identify steps to break down information and training silos to encourage more joint efforts
- Broad discussion on legislative needs and potential funding opportunities
- Discussed several possible physical site security improvements
- Discussed the underutilization of innovative technology solutions as they relate to improved school safety
- Discussed preparation steps of lessons learned from acts of violence in schools across the U.S.
The next summit will include plans to discuss school violence and safety training for law enforcement officials, according to the news release.