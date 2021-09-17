An innovative project created in Greeneville shines a light on a shadow that darkens the lives of many young people across the nation.
At least 21,000 youth residing in juvenile residential care facilities turn 18 and age out of state custody each year in the United States. Many have no support system in place and are at risk for becoming homeless or incarcerated. Many aren’t able to complete a college education and some, faced with the added challenges of daily survival, falter in their struggle against addiction.
Local artist John Paul Goncalves conceived an ambitious art exhibit to shine a light on that shadow in the hope that it can help bring about change.
The exhibit alternates portraits of seven youth who have aged out of the system with graphic images that depict statistics related to aging out on a single, framed background. Goncalves created the alternating images by using light and shadow.
Each portrait consists of 3,000 small, blue and white squares angled to different degrees to create varying depths of shadow. The squares form the graphic image depicting the statistical percentages. When light shines on the squares at the right angle, a pixelated image of a portrait appears from the various shades of shadow.
Goncalves, an award-winning artist with a background in architecture and industrial design is originally from Brazil and now resides in Greeneville with his family. While teaching art at Holston United Methodist Home for Children, he involved his students in the project that he described as a merging of pointillism and shadow art.
“Between 2013-2015 I developed some shadow art techniques,” Goncalves said. “In 2015, I developed that specific one. It’s a hybrid between pointillism and shadow art. I merged the two techniques into one.”
The process requires taking portrait photos, dotting grids on a backboard, making tiles, pinning them individually and adjusting the tiles to catch the light and recreate the portrait of the individual. Goncalves estimates the entire project took about 1,500 hours to complete with about 50 people assisting. It required 21,000 tiles, representing the number of youth that age out each year, and 62,000 pins. (See the greenvilllesun.com website to watch a video of Goncalves explaining the process.)
Every part of the exhibit points toward the problems facing youth who age out of custody. Matt Cannon, who works in IT at Holston Home, created a custom circuit board for the portraits. While a light shines on the portrait, a youth’s face is seen. After 18 seconds, representing the youth turning 18 years old, the circuit board switches off the light and a blue and white graphic image depicts a statistic related to aging out, such as the fact that only 3% will graduate from college.
“We wanted to connect people with the reality behind the statistics, behind the numbers, what they actually represent,” Goncalves said.
“Say 50% of kids that age out of foster care will become homeless, there will be 50% of the 3,000 tiles that will be watercolored blue showing that 50%,” explained Chloe Wolfe, who assisted with the project and will turn 17 in October. “When the light is off, all you see is the blue-to-white tile ratio. When the light is turned on, you’ll see where he slants each individual pixel or tile to a certain degree to where the light casts a shadow and creates an overall image.
“It’s really mind blowing to see real portraits of real people. Then the lights turn off and it’s all back to normal, it’s like it was never there.”
Caitlin Russel, 15, also helped with the project and hopes it will have an impact on the problem.
“(This project) is very significant to me because being in custody in the system is really hard and just him doing this for the kids that age out is very heartwarming to me,” Russell said. “I know people that are about to age out and how scared they are of not having anywhere to go and not being able to do all these things. I feel like this project will help people see what these kids are going through, aging out and worrying about where they’re going and what they’re doing next. I feel like this might touch people’s hearts and make them want to foster.
“My friend that’s in my cottage with me, she’s turning 18 in February, and she’s really worried about where she’s going next because she has nowhere to go. It’s really hard.”
Some of the youth involved in the project will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan, next week to join Goncalves, who left Monday to set up the exhibit at the ArtPrize international art competition. The exhibit will return to Tennessee in October.
Holston Home President Bradley Williams welcomes the opportunities Goncalves’ project has afforded the youth residing on the campus.
“One of the things that we see as our role here at Holston Home is to expose kids to as many experiences and opportunities as we can,” said Willliams. “A lot of times they’re not even aware of the talents and skills that God’s given them that they would really thrive and be passionate about.”
“We want to expose kids to not just the technical skill side, but to the relationships with the people who do that, like John Paul.”
As for Goncalves, he hopes his collaboration with Holston Home’s youth will make people think and move some to foster, serve as mentors or simply provide youth aging out of the system with friendship and a sense of family.
“The main thing is when those kids age out, literally, they are on their own for the most part,” Goncalves said. “My goal is to show the need first. Then I think mentorship will be a good thing for the kids. For people to literally just be like a family member. They don’t have to go live with them but just follow up with them. See how they are doing. Help them find a job.
“The other thing is to help on the other side so they don’t age out — more a preventive situation — to have more families to foster kids, especially teenagers ... even if just one person goes to the exhibition and will contact their local foster agencies and see how it will work for them.”