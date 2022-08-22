Very few people can say they worked 48 years before retirement. Fewer can say they worked that long at the same workplace and even fewer in the same position.
Shirley Jones can say all three.
Jones will retire this month after working 48 years in the Circulation Department of The Greeneville Sun.
She started her work as a circulation assistant in billing not long after graduating as Shirley Harrison from North Greene High School.
“The first adding machine they gave me, you would not believe it,” she said. “It came over on the ark.” She explained that the antiquated machine lacked a multiplication function but had a lever to move the decimal place when calculating.
Fast forward almost 50 years, and Jones has two computer screens to increase efficiency, she said.
Jones came to work for The Sun as an 18-year-old who had been visiting the local employment office. She remembers her high school business teacher’s husband worked in the Circulation Department, so she had connections.
When she was hired, the newspaper had just increased is subscription rate from 55 cents a week to $2.40 a month, and they needed someone to handle the billing. (The current rate is $14 for four weeks.)
Jones fondly recalls a number of previous co-workers.
She was hired by John M. Jones Sr., Gregg Jones, and Ken Hood and remembers that Gregg trained her and taught her a lot about the newspaper business.
She also remembers Tammy McGinnis and the late Darlene Rader Fillers, along with a “wonderful” boss, Duane Uhls. She described Uhls as “a good, moral Christian man” who not only taught her a lot about the newspaper business, but also about life in general.
“I’ve worked with some great people,” she said with a smile on her face.
But it’s hard to find a time when Jones doesn’t have a smile on her face. Whether she’s dealing with customers in person or on the phone, Jones said helping people has been one of the favorite things about her job.
“I’ve always tried to treat them like I like to be treated,” she said. In fact, that’s the advice she gives to anyone who is working toward retirement, along with saying a lot of prayers.
Jones plans to spend more time with her family, which includes her son Kent, daughter-in-law Samantha, and grandson Holden. Kent and Samantha also have a girl on the way. She’s also close to her three sisters, Wanda Shackelford, Marie Archer, and Brenda Starnes.
Jones lives in Baileyton and is active in her church, Pine Grove Free Will Baptist.
Gregg Jones, retired co-publisher of The Sun, said “Since the first day she joined the staff of The Greeneville Sun, Shirley Jones, then Harrison, has made significant contributions. Over multiple headache-inducing technology changes, Shirley stoically learned what she needed to learn, then uncomplainingly helped her colleagues do the same. This quiet, hugely competent person has epitomized the best in customer service for nearly a half century, winning over and making friends for herself and The Sun along the way. Shirley is admired and respected by all who know her, and that certainly includes me and my family. She’s simply the best!”
Circulation Director Dale Long said, “I’ve been working with Shirley for 28 years in the Circulation Department. Shirley has been a great asset to the Circulation Department and to her coworkers. She’s dependable, hard-working and will be greatly missed. I personally have witnessed Shirley providing the best customer service that one could give. She is a true friend and coworker. I wish she would stay longer. You might still see her around the Circulation Department providing much-needed assistance. Congratulations, and I hope you enjoy your retirement. And thank you for all you have done for me.”