What triggered the tragic shootings Jan. 3 of two men and a teenager at a Jefferson County travel center may never be determined, White Pine Police Department Chief Chad Cotter said Thursday.
Police await final autopsy results on the victims, which may take several more months. Information gathered during the investigation will then be presented to 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.
The exchange of gunfire at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 81 during a parental child custody exchange resulted in the deaths of 58-year-old Kenny Cook and 16-year-old Teagan Welch, both of Greene County. Teagan Welch’s father, 48-year-old Christopher Ray Welch, of Harriman, died at the scene. Cook was the girl’s stepfather.
What is known was recently discussed with members of the families involved, Cotter said.
“We met with the district attorney and the families about a month ago and we went over the details of the case with them,” Cotter said.
What is currently known raises more questions than answers.
“The whole situation is tragic. It was a situation that never, never should have happened,” Cotter said. “You’ve got two adult males who made some horrible decisions that day that resulted in a gunfight between the two of them that resulted in the death of Teagan.”
Both Cook and Christopher Welch carried legally registered firearms “basically everywhere they went,” Cotter said.
“It wasn’t unusual for both to carry (guns),” he said. Cook had a gun on his person when the encounter occurred, Cotter said.
“It was basically just a stare-down for just a few seconds and then it started,” Cotter said.
A review of emails and other communications did not turn up any evidence that violence was intended by either man before the custody exchange took place, Cotter said.
“We reviewed everything, and we have no indication this was planned. It was just an unfortunate event that occurred over a matter of seconds,” Cotter said.
Cook was the highly respected pastor of the Mosheim Church of God and Teagan Welch was a popular junior at Greeneville High School who played in the school band and was a member of the bowling team. A well-attended memorial service for both was recently held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
“I think both sides were basically very good people. You have two males that made very poor decisions that day,” Cotter said.
Another adult family member at the scene who was not injured was interviewed by investigators.
“We don’t anticipate any charges at this time,” Cotter said.
Cotter said it is fortunate no one else was injured after gunfire erupted in the busy travel center parking lot off I-81.
“At the end of the day, this was a situation that did not affect anybody else but the families themselves,” he said.
Cotter suggested that potentially tense child custody exchanges be conducted with law enforcement nearby.
“We recommend people (in those situations) do swaps at a police department or sheriff’s department,” he said.