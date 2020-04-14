A Chuckey man remains hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound Friday, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded Friday to the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road in reference to a shooting. They found Travis Lynn Graham, 42, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigation Division also responded to the scene.
“It is believed, at this time, this incident may have stemmed from a domestic-type disturbance,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said in the news release.
Graham was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and was listed Monday in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
Graham listed an address on Cassi Road in Chuckey last year when he was charged in connection with a Jan. 28, 2019, carjacking and a Feb. 21, 2019, high-speed vehicle pursuit involving law enforcement.
Graham entered guilty pleas to charges connected to the offenses in September 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court. He is currently under the supervision of the Greeneville Probation and Parole Office.