A Johnson City man allegedly involved in a shooting Tuesday night in the Telford area who then led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit that ended in Chuckey has a first court appearance Thursday in Washington County.
Jonathan R. Hughes, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony count of evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
Jason A. Phillips, 37, was sitting in his truck when he was shot in the leg, Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release. Deputies were called to Leona Road in Telford to check on Phillips.
Phillips was shot in a different location. He identified Hughes is the alleged shooter, the release said. Phillips, who was listed Wednesday in stable condition Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center, told deputies he and Hughes argued before he was shot.
Hughes fled the area in a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. He was located a short time later in the 100 block of McCurry Road in Limestone. Before deputies could take him into custody, Hughes sped behind a home in the SUV and drove through a field before making his way to a road.
Deputies pursued Hughes on Horace Dillow Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Frank Stanton Road, Highway 107 and then into Greene County on Chuckey Pike, where Hughes was stopped and removed from the SUV, the release said.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies and Tusculum police assisted in apprehending Hughes.
A 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol and drug paraphernalia were found in the SUV.
A records check showed that Hughes had active arrest warrants for methamphetamine possession and violation of probation. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.