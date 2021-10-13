A Greeneville man wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting Oct. 5 evaded deputies Tuesday afternoon after an attempt to take him into custody.
Brantley Allen Freshour, 24, was seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the Shell service station at the intersection of Erwin Highway and Bailey Bridge Road in the South Central Community.
Deputies positively identified Freshour and attempted to take him into custody on an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection with the Oct. 5 incident.
Deputies approached Freshour, who fled on foot into a wooded area near the service station, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said in a news release.
Deputies brought in multiple K-9 units, a departmental drone and a helicopter provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to search for Freshour.
“After an hours-long search of the area, Freshour could not be located,” the release said.
Investigators believe that Freshour may have been picked up by someone in the area soon after he ran from deputies.
Freshour, whose last known address was on West Irish Street in Greeneville, currently has no known address. He is a suspect in the shooting on the night of Oct. 5 of a man on Ted Brown Road.
The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not available.
Freshour is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds. Freshour has red hair, hazel eyes, and is known to frequent the South Central community of Washington County near the border with Greene County.
“Freshour should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release said.
Anyone with information on Freshour’s current location can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.