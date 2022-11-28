Locals participated in the annual Shop Small Greene event Saturday as they stayed close to home in Greene County to look for deals and support small businesses.
This year, Small Business Saturday included 30 businesses that opened their doors to holiday shoppers.
Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The coordinated shopping event was started by American Express in 2010.
According to the American Express website, small businesses can exist in a variety of forms, from corner stores to food trucks to online boutiques. They can have only a few employees or have up to 150.
Participating businesses gave flyers to shoppers which could be stamped and entered into drawings for prizes. The more businesses they visited during the “scavenger hunt,” the greater chance of winning a prize.
A couple shoppers who participated in the shopping event were Judy Keasling and Cindy Higgins. The two were shopping at The Burlap Bunny Antiques and Custom Design Center, 808 Tusculum Blvd.
Keasling said they had been to other participating businesses in the area such as the Greene County Partnership, the Ginko Gallery, Sky West Trading, and The Whiskey & Sage House.
Higgins said she was taking Keasling, who lives in Dandridge, Tennessee “to all the shops around town.”
Terry and Judy Renner were also shopping at The Burlap Bunny, midday Saturday. Judy Renner said that they try to support local businesses “just about every year.”
Renner said she thinks it’s a good thing for the community because it gets people out to see the various local stores.
Dee Sullivan, owner and operator of The Burlap Bunny, said the store had been packed with customers starting at 9 a.m.
“So far so good,” Sullivan said of the turnout.
Sullivan said the antique store has been participating in the “Shop Small” event since Greeneville businesses began coordinating with it.
Multiple vendors in the store offered discounts on items for the weekend.
Sullivan said locals in Greene County have taken on the “mindset of shopping small.” She said some shoppers are trying to do all of their business locally.
The antique store served hot chocolate and coffee for shoppers.
Sullivan praised the support that locals give to her business, and other businesses and artists in Greeneville.
Another business with a positive turnout Saturday was Brumley’s Expressions Boutique Clothing Company, 1879 Asheville Highway.
Ashley Davis, an employee at the boutique store, said the day had been successful, and “had lots of fun, and lots of laughter.”
The store has participated in the event for three years.
Davis said the Shop Small Greene event has a beneficial impact on the community.
“It’s something fun,” Davis said. “It’s a good time to be able to get good deals and spend time with family.”
Several items were marked down and on sale throughout the store Saturday.
Another local business that had storewide discounts was The Whiskey & Sage House, 554 Tusculum Blvd. The store had a 25% off sale on all items.
Denise Coffey, owner and operator of the vintage clothing store, said there was a steady stream of shoppers throughout the day.
It was the first time Whiskey and Sage was participating in the event, as it opened in April.
Coffey noted that though it was the first year the vintage store was participating, she personally had been involved in the Saturday event over the years of working in other small businesses.
“I like it,” Coffey said. “It does a great job promoting small businesses.”
Another local business owner who described the shopping turn out as “steady” was David Broyles, owner and operator of Broyles General Store and Garden Emporium, 730 W. Main St.
Broyles said the store had “quite a bit” of customers during Saturday’s local business event.
“We get a lot of new people,” Broyles said. “A lot of people say they didn’t know about us and learn a lot about some of the businesses around.”
He said the event does a good job in “spreading the word” about the many small businesses in the area.
The store was adorned in full Christmas decorations with tinsel, and green and red ribbons stretching the entirety of both buildings of the store.
Even during the busy holiday grind, Santa Claus was able to show up at the general store Friday and will be available for photos every Saturday until Christmas.
Vivian Humphreys, while shopping at Broyles, said she enjoys participating in the Shop Small event and planned on going to other local businesses.
“I enjoy all of the stores during the holidays,” Humphreys said.
Judy Crawford echoed Humphreys’ enthusiasm of the local business event. She said she appreciated being able to stay local to shop, instead of needing to go to Gaitlinburg for holiday shopping.
“We needed this,” Crawford said.
Crawford said she had shopped at Brumley’s Expressions and planned on going to Burlap Bunny later in the day.
It seemed many shoppers throughout the day had stopped at multiple stores participating in the Shop Small event in Greene County.
One of the many stores that had a pleasant turnout of holiday shoppers was The UnCommon Collective, 1343 Tusculum Blvd., according to Brooke Kilgor, owner of the boutique clothing store.
“It’s the best-case scenario,” Kilgor said. “It’s everything we could want out of ‘Shop Small.’”
Kilgor said over half of the store was on sale Saturday. Along with the deals inside of the store, there were additional local vendors that had set up tables outside of the store.
She said the money spent Saturday in Greene County is “huge” for businesses during Shop Small Greene.
Kilgor expressed gratitude for being a part of the Greene County business partnership.
“The support is really helpful for us,” Kilgor said.
Each stamp a business provided for the scavenger hunt entered a shopper into one prize drawing worth at least $25.
The Greene County Partnership helped to coordinate the local event as well as the scavenger hunt.