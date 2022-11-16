The most wonderful time of year is back, Shop Small Greene!
Small Business Saturday takes place nationwide on Saturday, Nov. 26, and is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for locally owned small businesses.
This national effort was created by American Express in a push to get small businesses more customers.
Greene County’s own Small Business Saturday campaign, Shop Small Greene, is back just in time for all your holiday shopping needs, according to a press release from the Greene County Partnership.
“Everyone loves a homemade or unique gift for Christmas, and Shop Small Greene is the perfect time for you to find those special presents for your friends, family and loved ones,” the press release said.
Shop Small Greene highlights several small businesses while also creating a fun, holiday experience for shoppers.
The Greene County Partnership encourages the community to get out, shop small, eat local, and make some amazing memories while supporting the backbone of our county, the wonderful small businesses.
SCAVENGER HUNT
Also making a return with Shop Small Greene is the Shop Small Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt is fun for participating merchants and shoppers alike.
Shoppers can pick up a scavenger hunt sheet at their first stop and have it stamped after making a purchase at participating establishments.
At the end of the shopping day, sheets can be turned in to the shopper’s last stop for a chance to win some awesome prizes.
The Shop Small Greene magic continues as there will be a Christmas Market located in the Partnership’s parking lot in conjunction with the Depot Street Farmers Market. This is another great place to support small businesses that do not have a brick-and-mortar store but are a necessity to checking everything off your Christmas shopping list.
This market will include several different talented crafters, yummy treats, beloved food trucks, and what is a Christmas event without Santa Claus?
Santa will make the long trip from the North Pole to East Tennessee in his magical sleigh to take photos with all your smiling faces.
Greeneville branded merchandise from the Greene County Partnership will also be available to purchase at the Market. The Christmas Market will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Participating businesses include:
- 423 Coffee & Mercantile
- The Art Collective @ 423
- Artspace 4 Gallery
- Back Porch Antiques
- Bee Well Day Spa
- The Bottle Shop
- Brolin & Bailey Co.
- Broyles General Store
- The Burlap Bunny
- Brumley’s Expressions
- Elevate
- Firefly Landing Café & Bakery
- Greeneville Antique Market
- Greeneville Graze
- The GreeneHouse
- The Ginko Gallery
- Gypsy Soul Market
- Nickle Ridge Winery
- Old Oak Tap Room
- Pritchard Design
- Rose Boutique
- Shop Greeneville
- Sky West Trading
- Southland Equipment
- Stella Rose Mercantile
- Towne Square Package Store
- Uncommon Collective
- W&J Scents
- Whiskey & Sage House
For more information about Shop Small Greene or to find a map featuring participating businesses, visit the Greene County Partnership Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/GreeneCountyPartnership/ or call 423-638-4111.