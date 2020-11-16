Businesses across Greene County are getting ready for Small Business Saturday.
Shop Small Greene, Greene County’s version of the national event, is scheduled this year for Nov. 28.
Small Business Saturday was started 11 years ago by American Express to help small business owners reach more customers, a news release said, and Shop Small Greene is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for smaller, locally owned businesses.
The day will be dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make the community unique and provide tremendous contributions to the local economy, the release said. There will also be a shopping scavenger hunt.
The Greene County Partnership will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. selling Greeneville-themed merchandise and new ornaments.
Participating businesses are:
- Artistic Printers
- Back Porch Antiques
- Baileyton Antique Mall and General Mercantile
- The Blessed Bee Herbs
- Bee Well Day Spa
- Bravo Home Design & Decor
- Brolin and Bailey Co.
- Broyles General Store
- Brown Nest Mercantile
- Brumley’s Expressions
- The Burlap Bunny
- Catalyst Coffee Company
- Central Drug Store
- Creamy Cup
- Creekside Vinyl
- Esther and Ella Boutique
- Greene County Partnership
- Greeneville Antique Market
- Gypsy Soul Market
- Mercantile on Depot
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- Mountain Song Jewelers
- Paisley Peach Trading Co.
- Pritchard Design
- Shop Small Christmas Craft Show
- Sleep Solutions Mattress Gallery
- Still Waters Antiques
- The Greene House
- Town Square Package Store
- Uprooted Health
For more information, including a map of participating business locations, visit the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page or call 638-4111.