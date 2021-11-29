Shop Small Greene, Greene County’s version of the national Shop Small Saturday, has taken on a much deeper significance since the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, local businesses on Depot Street are facing the additional challenge of partial road closures as infrastructure is placed under the pavement in the long-awaited downtown revitalization project.
That is why local officials celebrated a groundbreaking on the project on Saturday morning at the intersection of Depot and Main streets, although the project is underway.
“This has been a long time coming, but it is beautiful to see the heavy equipment on the street and the ground broken because this means progress,” said City Administrator Todd Smith. “I know this is a headache, but I just want to thank our business owners on and around Depot Street for their patience. It is important to support them and help them to thrive during this time.”
Becky Wolf, owner of the Greeneville Antique Market on Depot Street, also spoke to the gathered crowd and reflected on her own memories of Depot Street. She recalled the hustle and bustle of the street that she remembered being so busy, her father had to drive up and down the street multiple times to find a place to park.
“I hope these three blocks will someday hold the same memories for younger generations,” Wolf said. “There will be some growing pains, but where there’s a will, there’s a way. This project will create a new, vibrant place we will all remember in the future.”
Shoppers and business owners gathered with officials before spreading out down Depot street and elsewhere in the community to shop at the many small, locally owned businesses.
More than 20 of them were a part of the Greene County Partnership’s Shop Small Scavenger Hunt, an activity created by the Partnership to encourage shoppers to visit as many businesses as possible, collect stamps from each business visited and be entered to win a prize. The scavenger hunt included businesses along Depot Street as well as around Greene County.
Many shoppers started out with breakfast at Tipton’s Cafe or coffee or hot chocolate from Catalyst before venturing into the Greeneville Antique Market and other Depot Street businesses. The parking lot at the Greene County Partnership also hosted about 15 vendors as well as music for a holiday market on Saturday.
Several shoppers on Saturday said they enjoy shopping small throughout the year and plan to continue to do so.
“I try to always shop small and buy in store,” said Jordan Tipton, a Greene County native now living in Nashville who got out to do some shopping Saturday while visiting family.
“It’s always good to shop local and support each other. The more we can keep open in town, the better we all will be financially and emotionally,” said Sandi Tester, one of the vendors at the holiday market. “2020 was such a tough year for small business, so it’s even more important now that we can get out.”
“I’m a firm believer in supporting local business, especially in an old, established city where Main Street shopping has suffered compared to malls,” said Jennifer Kemmann while browsing the Antique Market on Saturday. “I just like to shop local anyway.”
“I always shop small and support local any time I can. Anytime you go out of town to shop, you’re attracting business elsewhere,” said Tim Massey, while waiting in the checkout line at the Antique Market.
“Despite COVID and despite economic troubles, we have had nine new boutiques open in the past year and 44 new members at the Partnership,” said Partnership President Jeff Taylor. “There is so much going on in Greene County that represents a reinvestment into our community. Small business is our backbone, so be patient, shop small and shop often.”