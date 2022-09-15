Shop With A Cop continues this year with the 29th installment of the program. Sponsored by the Greene County Law Enforcement Association, the program pairs police officers with children in need of help shopping for items during Christmas.
The date for this year’s event is still being coordinated with Walmart, where it takes place, said Jean Kilgore, who coordinates the local effort. She said organizers hope to have the event the first Saturday of December.
“Hopefully we will take the kids into the store this year,” Kilgore said.
Last year, Walmart did not permit the event to take place inside the store due to concerns over COVID-19. Instead, police officers shopped for the children at the store and gave the items to them later. This year, preparations are being made to have the event with the children in Walmart, as it had been done for 26 years prior to the pandemic.
Children who participate in Shop With A Cop are encouraged to spend the funds on what they want. Kilgore said many spend it on clothing. The program accepts children from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Infants and toddlers are referred to the Hope Center at 314 Tusculum Blvd.
Jean Kilgore’s husband, Stewart Kilgore, was a retired Greeneville police detective who ran the program for many years before his passing earlier this year. She said others in the community have helped her continue the program.
“A lot of people have stepped up,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore spoke to the role law enforcement play for the children involved in the program. She said that along with providing funds for children in need, they started the event to help people in the community understand that law enforcement are there for everyone. This event aids in bringing law enforcement into the community in a different form of service.
According to a news release, Local schools and churches provide the names of children who are eligible for the program. Kilgore said she has sent out letters to the schools asking for names of students who would be in need of help for this holiday season. Each child is allocated about $100 for the shopping spree at Walmart.
The program is in need of funds this year. In years past, organizers have asked schools and churches for the names of five families per facility. Yet similar to last year, this year the program is asking for the names of only three families per facility due to low funds. Organizers are asking for donations from the entire county to support the event.
There are several ways to donate.
Kilgore said anyone interested in donating can drop off cash or a check at the Andrew Johnson Bank branch at 124 N. Main St. Debbie Shelton, who works at the bank, is the treasurer of the program. Checks should be made payable to the Green County Law Enforcement Association or Shop With A Cop. Kilgore said she asks those who are interested in donating at the bank to connect with Shelton no later than Nov. 1.
Representatives of the program will also host a booth at this year’s Hazzard Fest on Sept. 23 and 24 to raise funds. The festival will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The program’s Facebook page at “Shop With A Cop Greene County” includes a link to a Go Fund Me page.
For more information, contact Kilgore at 423-639-3310.