Shop With A Cop will go forward this year in modified form in the second holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The need to provide presents for children who otherwise may not receive a Christmas gift remains as great as in previous years, said Jean Kilgore, who coordinates the annual program with her husband, retired Greeneville police detective Stewart Kilgore.
Donations to keep the Shop With A Cop program going are requested, Jean Kilgore said.
It’s the 28th year Shop With A Cop has been held in Greene County, but the program this year could not be held in its traditional format.
Shop With A Cop typically pairs children with law enforcement officers on an all-expenses-paid holiday shopping trip at the Greeneville Walmart. This year, parents will shop with volunteers and then wrap the gifts themselves.
Law enforcement officers and school guidance counselors will be among the participants, and more volunteers are sought, Kilgore said Monday.
“We’re going to have to do it differently this year. We’ve always taken the kids shopping, but everybody is hesitant about Covid and everything, so we’re not going to be able to tale the kids in masses like before,” she said. “We are going to take parents of the (children) shopping. We will give them wrapping paper and they can wrap the gifts when they get them home.”
In 2020, gifts were purchased and wrapped by volunteers and then delivered to city and county schools by school resource officers from the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
This year, letters were sent to all Greeneville and Greene County schools and program coordinators received lists of the neediest children.
“I am contacting parents and I am trying to set up dates for them to shop,” Kilgore said. “I’ve probably got in touch with about three-quarters of them.”
From what Kilgore has seen, “The need is even greater this year,” she said.
“I think there is just more of a need in general. A lot of people, they may be working, but they barely make ends meet and they can’t afford gifts,” Kilgore said.
Up to 500 youths have benefitted from past Shop With A Cop events in Greene County. Last year, program organizers found out about children who didn’t receive gifts at Christmastime from teachers after school resumed in January and the program was able to provide presents, Kilgore said.
Law enforcement officers and other volunteers like Kilgore miss not seeing children’s faces brighten as they take them shopping on the first Saturday in December, the date the event is normally held.
“It just breaks my heart. This will be the second Christmas without shopping but there are many parents who are hesitant to do that, and I understand,” Kilgore said. “We will just take them whenever the volunteers and parents can go.”
Kilgore is hoping to hear back from more business sponsors. Volunteers will begin shopping with parents at the end of November.
“We have less money because we haven’t been able to have fundraisers this year. We have sent out letters to the usual businesses that donate, but we haven’t had the same response this year,” Kilgore said.
Those who want to donate to the program can drop off checks at the Greeneville Police Department. Alternately, checks can be made out to Shop With A Cop, or the Greene County Law Enforcement Association (GCLEA), and mailed to: Stewart Kilgore, 1560 Bill Jones Road, Afton, TN, 37616.
A thank you note and receipt will be sent to all donors.
Parents and those wanting to volunteer can contact Jean Kilgore at 423-639-3310.