After being caught shoplifting on Friday, a local man and woman discovered that one thing leads to another as they face additional charges, police say.
James K. Beal was charged with criminal trespassing and Ellen D. Reagan was charged with violation of probation, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Both were described as being from Greeneville but as homeless in the report.
Officer Jordan Williams responded to a shoplifting incident at Walmart, where store security stated that Beal and Reagan were observed concealing a box of markers and a large knife and passing all points of sale without paying, the report stated.
Each was issued a summons to appear in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3 on a charge of shoplifting.
A records check indicated that Beal had been previously ordered to not trespass on the Walmart property by Greeneville Police in December, according to the report.
The records check also showed that Reagan had an active violation of probation warrant, the report stated.
Both were then taken into custody and transported to the Greene County Detention Center.