Shoppers Encouraged To Visit Depot Street Businesses By Amy Rose Business Editor Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago

Shops along Depot Street are open for business. Sun Photo By Amy Rose

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to visit businesses that have been affected by construction along Depot Street.A new sign spotted Friday at the intersection of West Depot and Irish streets says "Shops Open For Business."A variety of gifts can be found in the construction area between Irish and College streets.Merchants include Antiques On Depot, Brolin & Bailey, Greeneville Antique Market, Greeneville Credit Jewelers, Greeneville Graze, and Nickle Ridge Winery.Shoppers can grab a bite to eat at The Tannery or Tipton's Cafe.Hair appointments can be made at Deluxe On Depot or Jan's Salon.Parking is available on College and Main streets, behind General Morgan Inn, and in several other downtown areas within walking distance.Construction near these businesses began just over a year ago and is part of Greeneville's Downtown Revitalization project.For more information on the project, visit www.downtowngreeneville.com .