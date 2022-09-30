Crews will begin pouring new sidewalks along a portion of Depot Street as soon as Monday as a part of the Town of Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project.
“The crews are framing the sidewalks right now,” Vaughn and Melton engagement coordinator Zack Levine said during an informational session Thursday.
The sidewalks will be poured along the portion of Depot Street between Main Street and Irish Street, which has been the main work zone for the project in recent weeks.
Curbing and guttering along with silva structures for trees, have already been installed along parts of that block of Depot Street.
“Very soon we are going to have walkable and very nice working sidewalks, which will make people happy who are walking down there to access all the businesses and all that,” Levine said.
The sidewalk work could be mostly completed over the next month between Main and Irish streets.
“If everything goes well, we should have most of the sidewalk done by the end of October. I mean a lot of it,” said Tony Roe, Vaughn & Melton’s construction engineering and inspection manager for the project. “They are going to try to pour concrete everyday.”
Once sidewalks are completed in the block, the pouring of the roadway will commence, with that being scheduled for completion by the end of November.
“We would like to have it much more accessible and walkable for the holidays in December. We will be working to lay pavers down in the road in December and into the new year,” Levine said.
While sidewalks on the block will be completed for the holidays, the road will not be ready for vehicular traffic.
“We will not be opening the street up to vehicular traffic at that point. All the pavers go into these concrete basins that are lower from the threshold of the sidewalk. It provides a stable surface so the pavers don’t shift. We don’t want cars going up and down that before the pavers are laid down,” Levine said.
The installation of the pavers onto their concrete bases will be a much less intrusive process to pedestrians walking down Depot Street, according to Levine, as it will not require large machinery and crews. However, installing the pavers will take some time.
“Pavers are installed by hand and it is just a slower process. They will have a crew that will get as much done as they can in each day,” Levine said.
The block is scheduled to be completely open to cars in early February 2023.
Work will continue on the stretch of Depot between Irish Street and Cutler Street in front of the Federal Courthouse through the end of March 2023, according to Levine.
Work will then shift to the portion of Depot between Main Street and College Street.
The entire project is still set to be mostly completed by the end of the summer in 2023.
“There will still be tweaks and a little work going on after that, but all the major disruptions will be over,” Levine said.
As the project begins to take shape, Levine is hopeful that the public will begin to see that work on the major project is coming to fruition.
“Now that we are getting into surface installations, I think people are going to begin to realize that this is going to be done next year and have spaces that will be usable well before that,” Levine said. “It is just going to more and more become a space that you can begin to see what the finished project is going to be.”