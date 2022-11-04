Crews are making steady progress on pouring new concrete sidewalks on Depot Street.
Work pouring sidewalks began in October as a part of the Town of Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project.
The sidewalks have been poured along the portion of Depot Street between Main Street and Irish Street, which has been the main work zone for the project in recent weeks.
The sidewalks in that section of the project have been mostly completed, stretching the whole block except for a small section about halfway down the street.
That section is where a large tabletop feature will go in the street, which will feature colored concrete in the sidewalks.
There has been a slight delay in that section, according to Vaughn and Melton engagement coordinator Zack Levine.
“There has been sidewalks put in place between Main and Irish but this past week there has been a little bit of a delay,” Levine said during an informational meeting Thursday. “We are looking to have that remedied Monday.”
The brief delay stems from drainage structures for the tabletop portion of the project that are slightly too large to fit in the street. Levine said a specialized crew would be arriving on Monday to resize the drainage structures, which will then be able to be installed. Concrete pouring will then resume, finishing the sidewalks.
“They will begin to pour colored concrete into the tabletop space next week. The sidewalks should be more and more complete leading up to the holidays,” Levine said.
Parking spots in that section of the project will also be paved in November. Work on hand-laying a herringbone pattern of bricks in the roadway will continue into the new year.
“That main block is slotted to be done in early February. It will be open to cars then,” Levine said.
Levine noted that he had heard some concerns that the road was going to become too narrow to still be a two-way street. However he assuaged those concerns Thursday. He said that the new planters in the street were larger, which caused the still-unfinished street to look different.
“The road is the same width as it was previously. It is 22 feet across. It’s going to be plenty wide enough for traffic to go both ways,” Levine said.
New light posts for the street have already arrived, but will not be installed until much of the other work is completed. This is being done in an effort to keep the light posts from being inadvertently damaged by construction crews as they continue to work.
Work on the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project is also moving forward.
Officials hope to have pavement poured in the new lot by early winter.
“We have been told in confidence that the parking lot is going to be paved by the time the asphalt plant shuts down, which is usually December of January,” Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said.
The entire Depot Street project, from Cutler Street to College Street, is set to be completed in summer 2023.