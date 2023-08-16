East Depot Street Sidewalk

A section of freshly poured concrete was curing in the afternoon sun on East Depot Street on Wednesday. Work crews have been steadily making progress on sidewalks, curbs and gutters in the East Depot Street section of the project in recent weeks. A celebration is set to be held on West Depot Street on Saturday afternoon and evening to mark the completion of that section of the project.

 Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
  

Recommended for you