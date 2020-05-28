For the last five years, 14-year-old Sidney Hall-Fabunmi has spent much of her time, including three birthdays, in the hospital.
This year, Sidney celebrated her birthday in Florida at the Disney parks on her Make A Wish trip. The trip came almost a year after her liver transplant.
Sidney became sick five years ago and was diagnosed with viral pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that often causes serious digestive problems. The pancreatitis caused problems with Sidney’s liver, which led to her need for a transplant.
Sidney spent more than a year on the transplant list and received her new liver in the end of April 2019.
In March of last year the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County hosted a “Sidney Strong” carnival fundraiser and blood replacement drive to assist Sidney and her family when they got the call from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville that a liver transplant was available.
A little over $2,000 was raised at the event, which went toward offsetting the family’s expenses related to Sidney’s hospitalization, including food, transportation and housing to stay in Nashville with her after the first month when they stayed in housing provided by Vanderbilt, Sidney’s mother Aimee Hall-Fabunmi said. Through the blood drive, Sidney received a $10 credit for each donation made during the drive to count toward her own blood needs during the transplant surgery.
At the time of the event, Sidney was next on the list for a new liver. Hall-Fabunmi said the family were in line at the movie theater late in the evening to see “Avengers: Endgame” when they got the call that there was a liver available for Sidney. They left immediately, rushed home and left for Nashville, arriving at Vanderbilt at about 2 a.m.
Hall-Fabunmi said there were three other families at Vanderbilt when they arrived, but it was quiet as they waited through an emergency heart transplant that delayed Sidney’s surgery by a few hours.
“We were scared, but we were prepared,” Hall-Fabunmi said. “It’s one of those things you can’t really prepare for, but you do your best.”
Hall-Fabunmi said the family were told the transplant surgery could take eight hours or longer, but it only ended up taking between four and a half and five hours, and it went well.
After that, Sidney stayed in the hospital about six weeks to recover. The family had to stay within an hour of the hospital for a total of three months after the surgery in case Sidney had any problems and needed to get back quickly.
Hall-Fabunmi said she, her husband Ayo and Sidney went to see “Avengers” in Nashville before the family returned home to Greeneville in mid-July of last year.
“It’s been a rollercoaster for sure,” Hall-Fabunmi said of the year since Sidney’s transplant.
Sidney will have to take some medications for the rest of her life to make sure she doesn’t reject her new liver, but she is happy to be taking fewer now than before as her health continues to improve. She also still has regular check-ups, although they have become less frequent and, due to COVID-19, Sidney’s doctor visits are mainly done remotely.
Sidney was already participating in at-home schooling due to her health issues prior to COVID-19 school closures, and Hall-Fabunmi called the experience different.
“It was a struggle at first, but we’ve got it down pat,” Hall-Fabunmi said.
Sidney said she still has ups and downs. She misses her friends from school but she is happy to be continuing to feel better and is excited to begin making Youtube videos about her pets and Pokemon cards.
It was a particular highlight of the last year to visit the Disney parks on her Make A Wish trip in February for her 14th birthday.
Sidney said she had fun and especially enjoyed seeing penguins in their icy habitat at Animal Kingdom. Other highlights of the trip for Sidney included seeing the bird from the movie “Up,” going on a jungle safari and seeing dolphins play.
Sidney was accompanied on her trip by her parents and her grandmother, Bridget Hall.
“We were excited to be out and celebrate and not have to be in the hospital,” Hall-Fabunmi said. “We haven’t had the chance to spend many birthdays not in the hospital or going there.”
The family stayed at Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort near the Disney parks in Florida that offers free vacation accommodations to children with critical illnesses and their families.
Hall, Sidney’s grandmother, said while the Disney parks were the main attraction, there was no shortage of activities at the village.
“It was wonderful,” Hall said of the Make A Wish and Give Kids the World Village experience.
“We want to thank everybody, all the churches, our family and friends and local businesses for the prayers, love and support for Sidney,” Hall-Fabunmi said.
Hall-Fabunmi said the family have been raising awareness and funds for donation to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for organ transplant-related expenses for children and young adults, in Sidney’s name.
For more information visit the Facebook page “I am #SidneyStrong,” which Hall-Fabunmi said the family maintains for updates on Sidney’s transplant journey.