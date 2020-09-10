A sign request and discussion of a recently completed survey of the local district are on the agenda for the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday.
The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration for a sign for a new business at 201 W. Summer St., Creekside Vinyl wholesale crafting supplies.
The commission will also review the recently completed survey of the Local Historic District and discuss how to best use the information in the survey. The town received a grant last year to conduct a survey of all the properties within the Historic District, a type of study that had not been completed since the district was established.
Information provided in the survey includes date of construction, the historic and current functions, building type and architectural style and whether the building is contributing or noncontributing to the district.