June 30 is the deadline to sign up for free online noncredit courses offered by Walters State Community College.
Students have three months from the date of registration to complete the classes, a release from the college said. The classes usually cost up to $199 each.
Available classes are:
• Creating Web Pages
• Creating WordPress Websites
• Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
• Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
• Keys to Effective Communication
• Managing Customer Service
• Marketing Your Business on the Internet
• Personal Finance
• Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
• Individual Excellence.
For more information or to regisiter, visit https://bit.ly/35qOJQR.
At the same site, the other self-paced, online noncredit classes available for a fee are listed. These range from digital photography to Quickbooks to Java programming.
For more information, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of workforce training, at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.