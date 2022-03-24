Greene County’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990, will honor and remember Vietnam War veterans on Tuesday.
The local VFW, located at 70 Harlan St., will host a ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday to honor those who served in Vietnam and in memory of those who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam. A supper for veterans will follow the ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The supper will have pick-up and eat-in options.
The ceremony is open to the public. However the supper is for Vietnam veterans and VFW Post members only.
Supper attendees may also bring a guest.
The VFW would like those planning to attend the supper at the VFW or pick up a supper to RSVP.
Those Vietnam veterans and VFW Post members wishing to join the meal at the VFW or pick up a meal can RSVP by calling 423-638-4201. If no one answers the phone, callers are encourage to leave a message with their full name and phone number.
According to VFW member Milton Parham, more than 50 local Vietnam veterans have signed up to attend the free supper at the VFW.
“We would like to get as many Vietnam veterans to sign up and come to the supper as we can so we can properly show our appreciation to them,” Parham said.
Parham also said that a maple board carved into the shape of the country of Vietnam will be at the ceremony and supper for local Vietnam veterans to sign.
According to Parham, veterans will sign their names on the carved maple board and write the dates they served in Vietnam next to their name.
The board bearing signatures of Vietnam veterans will remain at the post permanently after the ceremony, and local Vietnam veterans not attending the ceremony will be able to sign the board at a later time if they wish.