Signs Of Fall? Aug 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kim Gregory of Mosheim captured this photo of a few leaves that have turned red and orange amid a sea of green foliage. The Sun welcomes readers’ photos and publishes them in The Weekender section on Saturdays. Special To The Sun/Kim Gregory Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public Health Emergency Declaration Extended For County Brian Scott Fillers (Died: Aug. 14, 2020) Marsae Y. Hensley (Died: Aug. 17, 2020) Korie Amber Mercer (Died: Aug. 13, 2020) Billy E. 'Cotton' Guthrie (Died: Aug. 17, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.