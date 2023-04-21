A Silver Alert remains in effect for a 73-year-old Greeneville man who has not been seen since Tuesday, April 11.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the Silver Alert for Edwin Bowen on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Bowen was last seen in Greene County.
Bowen is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes. He is possibly traveling in a green 2001 Dodge 1500 van with a specialty Vietnam Veteran Tennessee registration tag, 7V744.
Bowen has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, according to the sheriff’s department.
Detectives are investigating.
“Mr. Bowen has not been located at this time. We have had a few tips of possible sightings but nothing that could be confirmed or seen as credible. Any help that the public can offer is appreciated,” sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Nakia Tweed said Friday.
Tweed said it is not known if Bowen is still in Greene County.
“We don't know if he may have left the county, but it is certainly possible. We have no evidence at this time to say for definite that he had left the county,” he said.
Anyone with information about Bowen or his whereabouts can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or the TBI by phone at 1-800-824-3463 or by email at TipsToTBI@tn.gov .