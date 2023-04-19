Silver Alert Issued For Edwin Bowen, 73 Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Edwin Bowen Edwin Bowen, 73, subject of a Silver Alert, may be driving a green 2001 Dodge 1500 van similar to this. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Edwin Bowen on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.Bowen was last seen on Tuesday, April 11, in Greene County.Bowen is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes. He is possibly traveling in a green 2001 Dodge 1500 van with a specialty Vietnam Veteran Tennessee registration tag, 7V744.Bowen has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, according to the sheriff’s department.Anyone with information about Bowen or his whereabouts can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or #TNSilverAlert Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Police Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Frye, Little, Roderick, Smith Make College Choices Cases Of 3 Juveniles Charged In Homicide Moved To Adult Court Billy Walters Recognized For L.E.A.D. Program Excellence SGHS Budding Business Leaders Win State Awards S. Irish And W. McKee Intersection To Become 4-Way Stop