A crowd gathered Friday afternoon in front of the Greene County Courthouse in remembrance of Breonna Taylor, a 26 year-old Louisville, Kentucky EMT shot by police in her home in March. Lacie Devotie, a recent South Greene High School graduate who was one of the organizers for the event said she had the idea to celebrate what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Attendees enjoyed music and listened to speakers, including 2016 Greeneville High School graduate Jacob Hamilton, who said that according to Taylor’s family, she planned to become a nurse. Hamilton said he is hopeful for change and that he is doing everything he can for the people in his town. Hamilton thanked Greeneville Police, especially Chief Tim Ward for being present on Friday. “It’s important to take a stand against injustice,” said Jeff Farr, who attended with his family.