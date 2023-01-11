In a rare joint meeting Tuesday night, the Greeneville Board of Mayor Aldermen and the Greeneville Board of Education both voted to begin negotiations for building a new school near the Greene County Fairgrounds.
In the 90-minute session at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, the boards reviewed details of sites in three areas of the city – on Marshall Lane to the south, on Hal Henard Road to the west, and the approved site on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive to the east.
After voting on their selection of the 53.72-acre site on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, the boards also voted to authorize City Administrator Todd Smith and Director of Schools Steve Starnes to negotiate purchase of the property.
Much of the discussion focused on how to fund the project, which Starnes has estimated would cost $50 million.
Mayor Cal Doty asked Smith for the amount of property tax increase that would cover the cost of the new school.
Smith estimated a 75-cent increase to which Doty said, “Our people can’t afford that.”
“I don’t know about you all, but it scares me when people start talking about fifty million dollars,” the mayor added.
In his opening remarks, Doty recognized the potential for increased school enrollment due to planned development of new residential subdivisions and said it is time for a big decision to be made.
“We don’t need to keep kicking the can down the road,” he said. “We need to get this process going and make the best decision for the town.”
School Board Chairman Cindy Luttrell agreed about the need to move forward and recommended keeping students as the focus when making decisions.
The first votes of the joint session came when each board approved recommendations of the Greeneville City Schools Joint Visioning Committee, previously reviewed in a joint workshop in October:
- Consult with school systems who have built schools within the past five years by mid-2023 and systems who have worked with mixed-use facilities;
- Develop overall plan for grade configuration by mid-2023;
- Conduct Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for an Architect and Construction Manager by mid-2023;
- Purchase/secure land for new school by end of 2023;
- Open new school by August 2029.
The new grade configuration would make the new school a middle school for grades six through eight; the existing middle school would become an intermediate school for grades four and five; and the four existing elementary schools would change from K-5 to K-3.
According to Starnes, the new school would enhance programming by allowing students to learn in a modern building. Also, it would allow for potential growth but also meet current needs for instructional space.
At the elementary level, the new configuration would free up six classrooms, Starnes said. “We’re utilizing every usable space in every building now.”
Luttrell explained, “We’ve got teachers who are teaching in cubby holes.”
As Doty began to question the need for a new school, he asked about additional cost for hiring new staff. Starnes said if enrollment increases, the school system will receive additional state funding to cover that cost.
Starnes told the boards they could decide on the site, and after a design of the new school is approved, they will have a more accurate estimate of the cost.
Smith stressed the importance of having thorough discussion and a good plan for paying for the new school.
THREE SITES
Phillip Graham, GCS operations supervisor, presented details of the three sites.
The Marshall Lane site at Asheville Highway features 66.7 acres with water, sewer, electricity and gas in close proximity to the property. Cost for this property is $900,000.
This site would require improvements to Marshall Lane and installation of a traffic signal at Asheville Highway, Graham noted. Smith estimated these traffic improvements would cost an additional $3 million to $4 million.
The Hal Henard Road site at Old Knoxville Highway features. 54.96 acres with water, sewer, electricity and gas in close proximity to the property. Cost for this property is $1.1 million.
Graham said this property lays like a valley, so there would be significant cost for excavation.
The approved site on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, adjacent to the Fairgrounds, features 53.72 acres with water, sewer, electricity and gas in close proximity to the property. Cost for this property is $1.9 million.
This site would be located near a large new residential development being built off Rufe Taylor Road.
Graham said the site is narrow and would require construction of a two-story school building.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton noted safer access to this site, and potential cost savings for building a two story school. She added that having a school in this area of town could boost the economy by having it located near shopping areas.
“I do think that would be an advantage for us in a lot of ways,” Girton said.
Starnes said other sites had been reviewed at various locations, but the three presented Tuesday were the most viable.
The meeting was attended by a number of the school system’s Central Office staff, school principals, and members of the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation.
After meeting for 90 minutes, the boards voted to table the remainder the agenda, which focused on discussion of next steps: evaluation of infrastructure needs, discussion of land purchase during the 2023-24 city budget preparation, conducting the RFQ and selecting an architect and/or construction manager, developing estimates for site preparation and school construction, and beginning design work. The other action item that was tabled in the vote was consideration of continuing the Joint Visioning Committee.
The boards agreed to meet again at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Central Office.