A site plan for a maintenance building and a subdivision for a residential development will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Social distancing will be observed and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
On the agenda is consideration of a site plan for the construction of a maintenance building at the Cross Anchor Utility District's office at 800 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy.
A 31-lot residential subdivision on Oak Grove Road will also be considered for preliminary approval by the commission.
Two plats showing combination of two parcels will also be considered: one at 915 Carson St., and the other at 119 W. Depot St.