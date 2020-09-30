Rain on Tuesday did not deter crews grading as part of site preparation work for the new substation for the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services. The new substation is to be constructed on the drive-thru side of the former credit union building on CCU Boulevard now occupied by the Greene County Election Commission and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The new substation is designed to improve response times for the eastern part of Greeneville and surrounding area.