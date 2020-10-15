Site preparation continues at the location of the new Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services substation off the 11E Bypass. Crews were continuing to dig trenches for the installation of underground utilities for the new substation on Wednesday. The substation will be located behind the office building housing the Greene County Election Commission and the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The substation is being constructed with grant funds from the state and is planned to improve response times on the east side of Greeneville and surrounding area.