Site preparation is complete as work on the new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station moves forward.
Employees of project contractor Idell Construction have been working at the fire station location on Alexander Street across from Tusculum City Hall since late September.
The site preparation aspect of the job was aided by favorable weather conditions, said Jeff Idell, president and CEO of Idell Construction.
Workers this week “were finishing up the site work and the drainage and the retention pond,” Idell said.
The next step is reviewing shop drawings that should be available in November.
“That will determine the dimensions of the building exactly so we can put a foundation in, so we are on hold until then,” Idell said.
Idell anticipates pouring concrete for the floor in late November, and building materials should arrive in December or by early January.
“The weather will affect putting the foundation in. We have had great weather the past month,” he said.
The fire station should be ready for occupancy by March or April 2023, Idell said.
The dimensions of the new fire station will be about 80 feet wide by 60 feet deep, and 16 feet in height. It will face Alexander Street and will be located next to the adjacent building currently housing both fire department and Public Works Department equipment.
The three-bay station will be a prefabricated metal, or “package”-style, building. About three-quarters of the post-steel metal building will consist of the three bays to house large fire apparatus, and the remaining space will contain a kitchen area, a meeting/training space, storage areas and restrooms.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department has long been in need of additional space. Once the structure is completed, firefighters will begin preparations to move into their new home.
“Plans for the move are only discussions (now for) added features such as a station generator, a flag pole, vehicle exhaust systems, LED sign, and all the typical furnishings that goes along with a station,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said this week.
“Some of these will be applied for in a grant to offset any out-of-pocket costs.” he said.
The long-anticipated project was formally approved earlier this year by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. It was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and as grants and other financing methods to help pay for it were determined.
The Idell Construction contract approved in August by Tusculum commissioners totals about $725,000, with about $550,000 provided through American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. The remainder, about 20% of the total, will come from the city fund balance.
Mayor Alan Corley recently said the new fire station will have a positive “cascade effect” for the city, freeing up space for the Public Works Department and more room for the Tusculum Police Department, the city Recorder’s Office and an expanded public meeting space in city hall, 145 Alexander St.
“This is the first step that we needed to take to address a lot of space needs,” Corley said.
Corley said the new fire station “is the first step in a planned process to provide more space for all these city departments. The second phase will include the renovation of the current first floor of the current city hall to house the police department, and the third phase will include renovation of the second floor of city hall to provide more space for the recorder’s office and an enlarged public meeting space.”
The second and third phases “will take place as funding permits,” he said.
JD Metals in Limestone is providing the building materials for Idell Construction.
“Following the concrete pad being poured, the building kit will be next to be erected,” Shelton said.
Idell appreciates Tusculum officials “keeping everything local” on the fire station project. Greeneville-based Idell Construction was the sole bidder, but Corley said the agreed-upon price is in line with similar projects locally.
“We were selected and we are local contractors. All the workers involved are local,” Idell said.