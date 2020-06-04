State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has joined a 23-state coalition to protect Tennessee property owners, farmers and energy producers, a news release said.
The motion to intervene, filed late Monday, “seeks to ensure the court considers Tennessee’s interests and that of its coalition partners when it decides a challenge brought by a separate group of attorneys general led by New York and California,” the news release said.
The coalition urges a federal district judge to uphold the Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which gives greater certainty to farmers and landowners with “predictable and reasonable lines between waters subject to federal and state regulation,” the release said.
The coalition also opposes a motion that would keep the new rule from going into effect anywhere in the country while the case moves forward.
“States are the primary regulators of land and water resources, and this Office will continue to support protections for individual property owners from federal encroachment,” Slatery said.
The rule also changes what the release terms “flaws” within an Obama Administration-era regulation called Waters of the United States that extends the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers “far beyond what Congress intended and the Constitution permits.”
To read the coalition’s motion to intervene in support of defendants, go to: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-22-motion.pdf
The proposed state intervenors’ opposition to plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction can be accessed at: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-22-opposition-to-pi.pdf
Both documents were filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Tennessee joined West Virginia and Georgia, which led the motion to intervene, along with attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.