A site plan for a proposed slaughterhouse on the Horton Highway will be considered Tuesday by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room.
The meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling for those who cannot attend in person. To do so, call 798-1724 ext. 2 no later than 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The planning commission will consider granting final approval to a site for a limited-yield slaughterhouse on the Fillers property at the intersection of Horton Highway and Caney Creek Lane. The Greene County Commission approved a zoning regulation revision to allow slaughterhouses within A-1 agricultural zoning districts, as this property is currently designated, if specified requirements are met.
The commission will also consider the subdivision of the Sunnyside School property into four lots. One of the parcels will specify the portion of the land currently used by the Greene County School System with the three others created from the unused portion of the property. Those three lots are to be sold by the school system.
Also to be considered a several property subdivisions, including:
- the 6.11-acre Gary Lee Key property on Yellow Springs Road into four lots;
- the 6.99-acre Gary Lee Key property on Fish Hatchery Road into three lots;
- combination of lots 32 and 163 of Section 2 and Block A of the Sequoia Hills Estates subdivision into one lot along Sequoia Trail;
- a one-lot subdivision on the Mary Ann Johnson Estate property along Baileyton Road;
- redivision of Tract 3 of the Bailey Farm property into two lots on 2 acres on Old Kentucky Road South, and
- a replat of Lots 5-7 of the Nellie Gunter property into two lots on 3.17 acres along Morgan Branch Lane.