Hardin Park playground

Isabela Correa is all smiles as she comes down one of the slides in the children’s playground at Hardin Park on Wednesday. Correa and her family were among several people out enjoying the warm fall afternoon at the park. Wednesday looks as if it will be the last warm, dry day for at least a week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the 60s are to continue Thursday, but with a 100% chance of rain. Colder temperatures in the 40s are predicted for Friday with the thermometer rebounding into the 50s for the weekend and Monday before it dips down again on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40, according to the forecast.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes