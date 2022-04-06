There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday in Greene County, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
“Temperatures are supposed to be near 80 today, and some sunshine is forecast, which could fuel the evening thunderstorm level,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
“The main severe thunderstorm potential will be during the evening and late night hours when most are in bed sleeping,” Sipe said.
Rainfall could range from a quarter-inch to about 1 inch, beginning from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Alerts and warnings will be issued as needed, Sipe said.