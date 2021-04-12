The Tennessee Highway Safety Office launched a speeding prevention campaign Friday called “Slow Down Tennessee.”
The campaign is partially in response to reckless driving since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in a news release.
“We have all noticed the spike in reckless driving occurring since the pandemic. All we ask of the motoring public is to be considerate of other roadway users and obey the traffic laws, so we can all make it home safely,” Lewis said.
The campaign will be launched in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, AAA – The Auto Club Group, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and local law enforcement agencies.
Between Friday and April 30, participating agencies will increase public education, awareness and enforcement efforts to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide, the news release said.
“Slow Down Tennessee’ is the collaboration of various public safety partners with a shared mission to improve driver behavior and save lives,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in the release.
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, known as TITAN, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee from 2017 to 2019. Thirty-six percent of those crashes involved drivers between the ages of 18 and 24.
“Speeding is a significant problem in our state, and not just with older adults,” Tennessee SADD Regional Manager Gavin Gill said.
“Young adults and teenagers are engaging in this risky behavior, as well. During the pandemic, many teenagers felt that speeding would not harm them since the roadways were clear,” Gill said. “Now, with Tennessee cities and towns opening back up, that risky behavior is causing teenagers to get in fatal speeding crashes. That is why SADD is excited to help educate and promote that young drivers need to follow the marked speed limits and slow down.”
The “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign includes a multi-pronged approach. The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness. Law enforcement agencies statewide will increase saturation patrols, conduct high visibility enforcement, and utilize other tactics to curb speeding drivers.
“The THP supports the THSO’s ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign,” THP Col. Matt Perry said. “All across Tennessee, we have seen an escalation in speeding that has led directly to an increase in traffic fatalities. We are asking our law enforcement and education partners, including all drivers, to join us in slowing down Tennessee.”
Outdoor signage will display “Slow Down Tennessee” as visual reminders for speeding drivers. The signage includes the use of large banners and digital message boards.
“Speeding is a high-risk behavior that threatens the safety of all roadway users,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.
“When you speed, you risk losing control of your vehicle, crashing into other vehicles, and causing property damage. During this campaign, TDOT message boards will be utilized to remind drivers to slow down and obey all posted speed limits to reduce speeding and prevent fatal crashes across Tennessee highways,” Bright said.
AAA – The Auto Club Group is participating in “Slow Down Tennessee” by educating drivers about the impact of speeding in motor vehicle crashes. This year, the AAA Foundation collaborated with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Humanetics to examine how speed affects the likelihood and severity of occupant injury in a crash.
“Small speed increases can have huge effects on crash outcomes and harm to a human body,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said. “Higher speed limits cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety.
“The faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact. A speeding driver may arrive at their destination a few minutes faster, but is the trade-off of getting severely injured or even losing one’s life worth it if a crash occurs?” Cooper said.
For more information on the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign, visit: www.tntrafficsafety.org/slow.