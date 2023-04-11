'Slow Down Tennessee' Yard Signs Available Apr 11, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Slow Down Tennessee” yard signs are available to the public from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office by emailing info@tntrafficsafety.org.The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will conduct a “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign from April 14-28 with public safety partners.Participating agencies will help increase awareness and enforcement to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee.“Students and citizens are encouraged to participate by requesting Slow Down Tennessee yard signs from the THSO for display in local areas,” a news release states. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Physics Internet E-mail Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Hawk Explains Reasoning In House Expulsion Votes New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated Local DAR Member Wins National Fibers Arts Competition