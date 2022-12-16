Greeneville is filled with centuries-old homes, which makes it a treasure trove for historic photos, letters and other fascinating keepsakes.
Often they are found when someone is remodeling a historic home, like the 1929 diary unearthed by Deanna Daniels Pillar.
Pillar found the small diary of Nelson C. Woodward in a shed after buying her home on West Main Street 32 years ago.
She put the diary aside, using it as antique home decor, but decided recently to post a photo of it on Facebook.
The post showed Woodward’s entries for Dec. 6-11, 1929.
On Dec. 7, Woodward wrote that he moved into an apartment at 63 Hypolita St. “-three rooms and bath. $20 per month. Very nice.”
Curiosity ensued.
Facebook friend Nate Humbard immediately started online research and found Woodward in a clipping from The Greeneville Sun dated May 13, 1929.
The clipping announces the April 1, 1929, wedding of Woodward to Maude Gardner.
“Friends of the bride in this city and county will be interested to learn of the marriage of Miss Maude Gardner to Mr. Nelson Campbell Woodward of Shelburne Falls, Mass., the wedding having occurred in Grace Methodist Church, St. Augustine, Fla., on April 1, 1929, the Rev. Harry Farmer, pastor officiating.”
Hypolita Street is located in St. Augustine.
“Mrs. Woodward, who is a writer of considerable note, being a frequent contributor to various magazines and periodicals, is well known to Greeneville, which she has made her home for a number of years, and while the best wishes of her friends go with her, they regret that her marriage takes her from her native state.
“Mr. Woodward, who is in the United States Forestry Service, is a native New Englander, and the couple will make their home in Shelburne,” the clipping says.
Woodward’s diary entry for April 1, 1929, says, “Called on Rev. Farmer. Church. Lilies. Ceremony. Dinner 20th Century.”
The pocket-size diary covers the entire year of 1929 with three days on each page.
Several entries describe trips between Greeneville and Florida, trips to the mountain, likely job-related, and time spent with people.
Some of the time with people was spent at special events, while other entries described simpler encounters.
Nov. 30 says, “Went to Nat’l Cemetery with Mrs. Bewley. Not quite so cold.”
Numerous entries describe the weather, including a summertime note, “Had fire in stove tonight. Cold for July 19th.”
The entries mention several specific activities like fishing, croquet, and the card game cribbage, which is mentioned numerous times.
Some entries mention Woodward’s expenses, including a haircut and shave for 75 cents.
Gardening was a popular theme, whether Woodward was planting corn and potatoes himself, or enjoying food brought from others’ gardens, like beets and beans.
Meals were mentioned a few times, with one entry on Oct. 11 saying he ate gizzards and necks for supper.
So how did this little diary end up on Pillar’s property?
Maude Gardner, who married Woodward, was the sister of Katie Gardner, who lived there, Pillar said during a recent visit to the historic home.
Katie was one of four female teachers at nearby Crescent School who lived in the home. In those days, teachers weren’t allowed to get married.
The home dates back to 1890. Katie left the home to Asbury United Methodist Church when she died, and Pillar purchased it from the church.
She said she likes to keep old things, a trait she gets from her mother Andy Daniels.
“No matter what it is,” she said of historic keepsakes, “somebody is going to appreciate that.”
Note: If you have interesting documents you have found in one of Greeneville’s historic homes, please contact Amy Rose at amy.rose@greenevillesun.com or 423-359-3138.