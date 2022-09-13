Small Fire Reported In Supermarket Electrical Outlet Sep 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A malfunctioning electrical outlet behind a frozen food case caused a small fire Monday afternoon in the Grocery Outlet supermarket, 873 Tusculum Blvd.Greeneville firefighters responded to the fire call at 4:47 p.m. Monday. Store employees extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher, Battalion Chief Eric Price said.No injuries were reported.Several customers were in the store. Firefighters helped evacuate employees and customers, Price said.A light haze of smoke in the front area of supermarket was expelled by fans set up by firefighters.“It was an electrical outlet, a freezer plugged into an electrical outlet,” Price said. “We helped get everybody out and we ventilated the building.”Fire damage was confined to the electrical outlet. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eric Price Supermarket Electrical Outlet Firefighter Commerce Employee Freezer Haze Store Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Yates Building Demolition Begins To Make Way For Development School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition 2022 Baileyton Celebration To Feature Music, Food, Crafts, Celebrities