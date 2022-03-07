Two new faces have joined the Greene County Partnership recently.
Alayna Smith, a recent graduate of University of Tennessee Chattanooga, joined the Partnership staff as tourism director in February, and at the end of the month Greeneville native Barb Sell started as member services director.
Smith studied sports and outdoor recreation and tourism management while at UT and completed a minor in business entrepreneurship, graduating in 2021.
After an internship with professional soccer team the Chattanooga Football Club, Smith said she stayed with the team and worked her way up to ticket sales executive, and also enjoyed working with the Southeast Tennessee Development District focusing on tourism. Through those roles Smith was involved with a range of events including sports and other major events, and she said those experiences led her to the Partnership.
“It was a great experience, and I think my background in hospitality and sales will work together well,” Smith said.
She said she enjoys outdoor activities including rock climbing and rafting, which she sees many opportunities for in Greene County, and is also concerned with conservation when it comes to attracting tourists.
“I am excited to market the natural beauty of this area,” Smith said. “I want to bring people here, but conservation is really important, too, so I want to make sure to preserve that.”
Some projects Smith said she is particularly excited about include a “Side Road Saturday” event intended to highlight small businesses located off of main roads, as well as locating the best horseback riding trails.
“It has been really fun so far, and everyone has been really friendly,” Smith said. “I am just super excited to be here.”
Smith’s role was last held by Tammy Kinser, who served as tourism director from 1999 to her departure in late 2020 to join Apex Bank. The Partnership has not had a tourism director since Kinser’s departure.
Sell, the Partnership’s new member services director, comes to the Partnership from the financial advising field, but before that, she spent 10 years with Tusculum University in institutional advancement.
She said that aside from studying communications at East Tennessee State University, she has lived in Greene County all her life.
“I really enjoyed the event planning aspects of institutional advancement at Tusculum, so I am really excited to get back to it,” Sell said. “I am excited for new events and new things on the horizon.”
Sell has taken her role over from the Partnership’s longtime member services director Lori Dowell, who said she decided to leave for a new direction after 20 years.
“I enjoyed my 20 years at the Greene County Partnership. I met a lot of great people, had a lot of great experiences and had some amazing coworkers,” said Dowell. “The Partnership enabled me to work closely with community leaders and organizations, and allowed me to learn a lot of things about Greeneville and Greene County. After much deliberation I decided to leave my position to go in a new direction.”
“I am very excited to have Alayna and Barb join the Partnership as we work to develop our tourism economy and promote not only our historic offerings but an underdeveloped outdoor recreation offering,” Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership, said. “Barb is a great addition to increase our member services and offerings and also work with our agribusiness committee. It is very exciting to have such talent join our team.”
For more information visit discovergreenevilletn.com or call 638-4111.