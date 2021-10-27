A heating unit emitting smoke in the Chuckey Elementary School gym prompted a delay in the start of classes Wednesday at the school, 1605 Chuckey Highway.
A report of smoke inside the gym was called in at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday to 911 Dispatch. The call promoted a response from Tusculum, Limestone and Greeneville firefighters. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the school.
No fire was reported.
“It was a gym heater smoking. There were no kids in school,” Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said.
Firefighters were using fans at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to clear smoke from the gym. Buses carrying students were diverted to Chuckey-Doak High School until the school is cleared of smoke, McLain said.
Parents were also able to drop their children off at the high school. The students were to be taken to the elementary school when classes resumed, he said.