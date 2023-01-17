Smoke Reported At Thomas Howard McNease Educational Center Jan 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Greeneville Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to the Thomas Howard McNease Educational Center. Students and staff were briefly evacuated due to smoke coming an air-handling unit. Greeneville Fire Department Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students at the Thomas Howard McNease Educational Center in the 990 block of Hal Henard Road were briefly evacuated Tuesday due to smoke coming from an air-handling unit.The Greeneville Fire Department responded to a call at the structure at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters discovered smoke coming from an HVAC unit on the roof of a building.Battalion Chief Erich Winter was the commander on scene and said the motor of the HVAC was smoking due to belts in the unit being burned.Winter said students were temporarily evacuated but resumed classes after the smell of the burnt belts dissipated. No injuries were reported.GFD cleared the scene by 10:17 a.m., Winter added. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Erich Winter Greeneville Fire Department Building Industry Social Services Thomas Howard Mcnease Educational Center Firefighter Motor Smoke Student Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash More Details Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Man Struck By Train Suffers Minor Injuries Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery