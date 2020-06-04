Dense black smoke visible for miles rose skyward from a fire that burned through a large pile of scrap metal at Greeneville Iron & Metal on Old Stage Road.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
The Greeneville Fire Department and tankers from the Limestone, Newmansville, Mosheim and Tusculum volunteer fire departments responded to fight the smoky blaze at the business, 185 Old Stage Road. Tanker trucks shuttled water from a nearby source.
The first fire call was received by 911 Dispatch shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.
The fire was contained to the pile of scrap metal, away from any buildings, Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley said.
The fire cause remains under investigation.
Business owner Jeff Collins said the fire was concentrated in metal scrap materials and damage was minimal.
“It’s scrap anyway. It’s a real good training exercise for the fire departments they didn’t need,” Collins said late Thursday morning. “They are controlling it and getting it out.”
A stream of water from the Greeneville Fire Department’s ladder truck was directed on one area of the, while firefighters used hoses to extinguish flames licking out of the thick, dark smoke coming from another hot spot. The fire was visible to motorists on Snapps Ferry Road and for several miles in all directions.
Firefighters were quick to respond to Greeneville Iron & Metal.
“They were really great. They were here just in seconds and they responded with enough equipment and people. I can’t say enough about these people,” Collins said.
Also on scene were the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, Debusk Rehab Unit, Greeneville Police Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The Office of Emergency Management notified the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation about water runoff from the fire into culverts and a nearby creek, EMA Director Heath Sipe said.
"TDEC will investigate," she said.
The scrap metal and other materials piled on the property comes from junk vehicles and is processed for use by automakers and other manufacturers.
The company has been in operation at its current location since 1967. Precautions are taken to ensure scrap metal fires do not start, Collins said.
“This doesn’t happen very often” he said.